No Injuries From Fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - No injuries, but 50-thousand dollars in damage was caused by a fire at a southeast Missouri residential facility for mentally handicapped adults. The fire broke out around noon yesterday at Country Gardens in Cape Girardeau. The fire was contained to a single bedroom. Residents were already out by the time firefighters arrived. The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.