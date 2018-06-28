No injuries from fire when a gas pipeline ruptured

By: The Associated Press

SMITHVILLE (AP) — Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of a blaze that erupted when a gas pipeline ruptured north of Kansas City, Missouri.

A Platte County Sheriff's Department dispatcher said the fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Platte County, north of Kansas City and not far from Kansas City International Airport. The fire was later put out.

The responding Southern Platte Fire District said the blaze resulted from a pipeline explosion, though the cause was unclear.

The identity of the owner or operator of the pipeline was not immediately available.

The Kansas City Fire Department says the pipeline carries ethane and propane.

Joe McBride, a spokesman for the airport, said the blaze was not affecting flights at the airport and was not on airport property.