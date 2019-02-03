No injuries in early morning Columbia fire

COLUMBIA - A fire caused heavy damage at a southwest Columbia home early Sunday morning.

Brad Fraizer, assistant fire chief, said crews arrived at 5405 Chamios Drive around 4 a.m. to heavy flames.

Fraizer said crew began an "aggressive attack" and got the fire under control an hour later.

The home sustained serious damage, according to the Columbia Fire Department. No one was inside the home at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

The Fire Department is investigating the fire's cause.