No injuries in residential mobile park fire

COLUMBIA - A fire claimed a residential mobile home, pop-up trailer and car Sunday evening.

There were no injuries, but the cause of the fire at 4150 S. Lenoir Street remained unknown. The homeowners were not at home at the start of the fire.

Lisa Todd of the Columbia Fire Department said the fire unit saw flames and heavy smoke and dispatched to the scene.

"They were able to stop the fire from the mobile home to the east of the car that had been burned," Todd said.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the fire encompassing the mobile home, pop-up trailer and car. Two county water supply tankers were called to the scene for assistance.

"The water supply out here is not that well," Todd said. "They set up water supply operations and shuttled for us."

The mobile home affected by the fire is part of Ed's Mobile Park Homes. Ed's recently gave residents six months to move out in order to sell the land.