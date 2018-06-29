No Injuries Reported After SWAT Standoff

JEFFERSON CITY - Police and SWAT team officers were called to the 2200 block of Weathered Rock Road on Wednesday in reference to an man threatening to harm himself.

Officials got the call after 4 p.m. about a 61-year-old man who called 9-1-1, said he was upset, and wanted officers to come to his residence, according to a media release. Police said when officers arrived, he refused to go outside and speak with them and negotiated through the 9-1-1 operator.

The man said he was armed, but never threatened the officers on scene.

The man surrendered to officers just before 7 p.m. without incident.

SWAT officers found two handguns inside the residence.

The subject was take to a local hospital.

No charges have been filed.