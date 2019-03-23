No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility

JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB facility started in the building's exhaust system, according to a news release.

Firefighters said a buildup of dust and soot on an exhaust fan caused the fire.

There were no injuries, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after 3 a.m.

They put out the fire within 30 minutes.