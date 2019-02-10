No injuries reported in Fulton duplex fire

FULTON - Fulton firefighters say there were no injuries at a duplex fire late Saturday night.

Fulton Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt said crews arrived at 107 W. Ninth St. around 9 p.m. to heavy flames, and that people were running out of the building.

Crews found the fire's source in the attic and put it out in minutes.

The fire caused roughly $35,000 of damage to the duplex.

Investigators said the cause was accidental.