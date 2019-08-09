No injuries when building partially collapses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - No injuries were reported after a three-story brick building with a daycare facility partially collapsed in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports that a rear section of the building collapsed Thursday morning. Children in the daycare were safely evacuated and lined up across the street before being reunited with parents.
Fire crews also evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
in
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers confirmed one fatality in a crash involving three semi trucks on I-70 near Boonville Friday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities identified the man who walked into a Walmart with tactical weapons on Thursday as 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko.... More >>
in
MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Police have identified the man who died following a car chase and gunfire exchange near New Bloomfield... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission voted on Thursday to award a $2 million bid to Little Dixie Construction to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against MU Health Care. It released a statement Friday that said a data... More >>
in
SEDALIA- Thursday marked the first day of the 2019 Missouri State Fair, which will run every day through August 18.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the deaths of two men who were fatally... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day the Missouri Department of Labor will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with two shots fired incidents earlier in the day. Adunis... More >>
in