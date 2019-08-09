No injuries when building partially collapses

5 years 1 day 22 hours ago Thursday, August 07 2014 Aug 7, 2014 Thursday, August 07, 2014 11:34:48 AM CDT August 07, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - No injuries were reported after a three-story brick building with a daycare facility partially collapsed in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that a rear section of the building collapsed Thursday morning. Children in the daycare were safely evacuated and lined up across the street before being reunited with parents.

Fire crews also evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.

 

