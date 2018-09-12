No-Kill-Columbia Offers Advice on Pet Safety for 4th of July

COLUMBIA - The 4th of July is underway and No Kill Columbia wants to keep your pets safe.

The organization advises individuals not to take pets to events that have fireworks. They say the noise can hurt their ears or even prompt them to have a frightened reaction.

The group also warns against leaving your animal in a vehicle unattended.

For more information about pet care, you can go to www.paw-care.org