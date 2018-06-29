No MO Tax Help in Columbia

The Department of Revenue will close its Columbia tax assistance center. Even though the center helped more than 11-thousand customers last year, that wasn't enough, according to the Department of Revenue.

The department's eight tax centers across the state helped more than 310,000 people last year. But department officials say the Columbia office doesn't receive enough customers to make keeping it open worthwhile for the department.

Eight of the 10 employees will move to the main office in Jefferson City. The other two chose not to work for the department anymore.

Director of revenue Trish Vincent says the move shouldn't be too hard because Jefferson City is close to Columbia.

"We have offices around the state to help our taxpayers." Vincent said. "Jefferson City is not that far away and it just made sense for those folks to come here as opposed to have that location."

Since it opened in 1999, the Columbia office became one of eight tax assistance centers across the state.

The Columbia office will close its doors for good on June 15.

