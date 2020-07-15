No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
(AP) - Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.
As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.
The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses.
But now that new deadline is a day away. Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty.
The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of last count, it had received almost 142 million.
