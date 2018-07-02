No More Payday Loans in Nursing Homes

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Dozens of Missouri nursing homes have been running payday loan operations, but the state is putting a stop to it. Today, Governor Blunt's office says about 60 nursing homes around the state have offered payday loans to their workers. But they need permission to run another type of business within a nursing home, and the state health department began denying those renewal requests last month. Blunt says payday loan companies usually charge very high fees and should not be preying on hard-working nursing home employees. He says rules only allow nursing homes to operate activities directly related to running the homes.