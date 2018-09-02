No Need to Rush to Trim Snow-Damaged Trees

JEFFERSON CITY - If the recent heavy snows have broken branches in your trees, you may not need to rush to cut them down.

Missouri conservation officials advise waiting until the snow melts before trying to trim trees, so long as a branch is not about to fall on a house or driveway.

The Conservation Department says there probably is no need to cut down the whole tree unless more than half of the damaged tree already has fallen to the ground. Otherwise, trees typically have the ability to bounce back from damage.

The department encourages property owners to hire certified arborists when trimming trees and to get more than one estimate for the job.