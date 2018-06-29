No new charges 21 years after initial Missouri abuse case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who spent nine months in prison in connection with an assault that left his 3-month-old son with brain damage won't face new charges now that his son has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports John M. Choate died last October as a ward of the state, 21 years after being assaulted by John Choate Sr.

When the younger Choate died, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Police reopened the investigation and sought new charges against the senior Choate in June.

But a spokesman for the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said most of the evidence in the original assault case has been destroyed, and the boy's parents both deny hurting the then-infant.

The elder Choate didn't have a listed home telephone number and couldn't be reached Wednesday.