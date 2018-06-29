No one hurt after car crashes into building

COLUMBIA — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a building at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital Tuesday evening.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was driving from the hospital's parking lot.

"It appears that there was a little bit of speed involved at the end of the accident," Lana Zerrer, the chief of staff at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital, said.

Benjamin Eden, a witness lives at the hospital, also said the driver was going very fast.

"It had be 50 or 60 miles of an hour," Eden said. "He was going really fast, and after he hits the building, his tires were still spinning."

Zerrer said there is always a risk in a parking lot with cars moving in and out.

"You know, a lot of our visitors and patients are elderly, they may have medical conditions, they may not. But anytime there are so many cars moving, there's risk," Zerrer said.

"We're really lucky no one was hurt," Zerrer said.

Zerrer said the cause of the crash is under investigation.