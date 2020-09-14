No one hurt after plane landing gear fails in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A plane landed in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon after its front landing gears failed.

One man was inside the aircraft, but he did not get hurt. The plane skidded to a stop on the runway at Jefferson City Memorial Airport, according to the airport's manager Eric Bowers.

The Jefferson City Fire and Police Departments responded to the incident, alongside Cole County and Callaway County Emergency Medical Services.

The Jefferson City Fire Department confirmed that there were no hazardous materials left behind on the runway or outside the aircraft.

Bowers said the next step is to remove the airplane from the runway and open the runway back up. Then, an investigation will happen into why the plane's landing gears failed.