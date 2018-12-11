No one injured in Blair Oaks school bus in accident

TAOS - A school bus holding 38 students ranging from K-12 was hit head-on Tuesday morning while stopped on Dove Lake Road, according to a news release from Blair Oaks School District.

None of the students or bus driver were injured in the accident, and the bus only received minor damage to its front bumper.

The bus had just stopped to pick up students in a residential area at 7:20 a.m. when a car traveling the opposite direction veered into the other lane and hit the bus.

The students were loaded on to another bus and taken to school.

Missouri Highway State Patrol is investigating the incident.