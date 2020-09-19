No one injured in Columbia RV fire

COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

I’m at Crabapple Lane in Columbia where an RV caught fire earlier this morning. The fire department tells me the cause of the fire is unknown. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fmT55Iw9kk — Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) September 19, 2020

No one was injured in the fire. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QlVbuMZxXj — Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) September 19, 2020

Video courtesy of Eric Maze

KOMU will update this story as more information becomes available.