No one injured in one-lane bridge collapse near Westphalia

2 days 16 hours 48 minutes ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

OSAGE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reported the Penecostal Bridge near Westphalia collapsed after a semi-truck attempted to cross it.

A truck carrying feed tried to cross the bridge on Monday afternoon, according to MSHP.

The bridge had a posted sign of a five ton weight limit. The truck was carrying 30,000 pounds over the weight limit of the bridge, according to MSHP Troop F.

"[The driver] attempted to back up and when he was attempting to back up the hill, he struck a guardrail," said Colby Holzschuh, MSHP Corporal. "Then, as he tried to go back around the corner to try to get straightened out, he was striking it rock so he continued to go back and forth racking the rock in the guardrail. Once he eventually started to make the turn again, he struck the bridge, which caused the bridge to collapse with him on it."

The bridge is on County Road 611 crossing the Maries River.

"Preliminary info indicates it had at least 40,000 pounds in cargo, not including the weight of truck and trailer," MSHP Troop F tweeted.

The City of Westphalia posted on Facebook with photos of the bridge in the river.

"2020 didn't need any more sad surprises but it is a sad day in Westphalia after a semi attempted to cross the Penecostal bridge," the city wrote on Facebook.

"It's one of the last like middle bridges that span the Maries River in Osage County and a lot of kids would come down here seniors take their senior pictures," Holzschuh said. "So I'm sure to the resonance, and the local areas can be very disappointing."

David and Victoria Patterson described the memories they had of the bridge growing up.

"This is a town of history," Victoria Patterson said. "We walked across it hiking as kids, no supervision."

They said the bridge will not be the same if it's rebuilt.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to MSHP Troop F.

Image

The City of Westphalia posted photos on Facebook of what the bridge looked like before the collapse.

According to Holzschuh, the driver can be issued citations for violating the weight limit, but he is unsure if one was issued. 

More News

Grid
List

Senate Bill 1 turns into 6 different bills
Senate Bill 1 turns into 6 different bills
JEFFERSON CITY- The house committee has decided to make the provisions of Senate Bill 1 into six different house bills.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:31:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City
One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase in Jefferson City,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:27:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof
Commercial structure fire in Jefferson City leaves damage to roof
JEFFERSON CITY - A small structure fire left one roof damaged in Jefferson City, Wednesday. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Schools making the switch to online, could MU follow
Schools making the switch to online, could MU follow
COLUMBIA – As schools begin in person classes, some universities have already switched to remote learning. Michigan State,... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:53:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model
Some local private schools attribute enrollment increase to CPS' hybrid model
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic could be the reason why more parents are turning to private schools for their children's... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
Jefferson City teenager seriously injured after car crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teenager was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 54, Tuesday, after her car... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Broadway Diner hoping to reopen Thursday after grease fire
Broadway Diner hoping to reopen Thursday after grease fire
COLUMBIA - Wednesday marks five months since Broadway Diner began serving children free food, but they will not be open... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 1:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots
CPS sets limits on who will receive district-issued wifi hotspots
COLUMBIA - With school less than three weeks away, some Columbia families are finding out they won't get wifi hotspots... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:47:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
(CNN) -- Nearly a fifth of British adults likely experienced some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:36:53 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
JEFFERSON CITY - The Human Relations Commission will hold an online meeting Friday to discuss the removal of a Confederate... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:45:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton for drug and car theft charges late Tuesday night. According to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:25:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says Senate GOP leaders are preparing a slimmed-down virus relief package of roughly $500... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 9:31:36 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
COLUMBIA - A top Boone County health official said there is still one problem with the COVID-19 system when it... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
BOONE COUNTY - Keith Doubman, 40, is on a mission to walk across the entire country. “I'm backpacking across... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19. Joe... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 61°
9am 68°
10am 72°
11am 75°