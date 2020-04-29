No one injured in Tuesday morning fire

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of East High Street.

Fire crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, according to Division Chief Jason Turner. No injuries were reported, and no one was in the building at the time of the fire. The fire crew will work with the Missouri state fire marshal to investigate the incident.