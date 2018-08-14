No one is harmed in Columbia shed-fire

COLUMBIA - A shed caught fire in the back of a Victoria Drive home on Sunday night.

Firefighters and an ambulance responded to the scene, but no one was injured during the fire.

The home-owner, Joe Coke, told KOMU 8 the fire started after he left a wood-burning stove unattended.

"It looks like the fire was on the side of the shed my tools are not on, and luckily no oil or chemicals were close, so I really don't know what the loss is at this point," Coke said.

Coke said he spent nearly 5 years remodeling a car he housed in the shed; he was unsure of the initial damages.