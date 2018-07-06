No Plans To Plug Sinkhole Near Southwest Missouri Cave

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - City officials have no plans to plug an expanding sinkhole near a Sequiota Cave outside of Springfield. Springfield-Greene County parks officials say they will continue to monitor the sinkhole, which a City Utilities worker found. The sinkhole caused a plume of heavy red silt to flow from the cave, worrying officials who feared the silt could end up in Lake Springfield. The sinkhole is about 75 feet wide, 125 feet long, 20 feet deep and keeps growing. Officials say it likely was caused by a winter storm and developed beneath a failed six inch water main. Gary Pendergrass, environmental affairs manager for City Utilities, says the water has been shut off and the sinkhole could stabilize more quickly on its own.