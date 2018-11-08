No Shave November

COLUMBIA - What do Burt Renyolds, Hulk Hogan and Tom Selleck have in common with the men of Mizzou? Nothing yet... but wait until the end of this month. It's "No Shave November" also known as "Movember."

Mizzou men are putting away their razors for the month of November to grow some pretty intense facial hair.



"The ladies love it," says senior, Mark Fowler. "Well, actually they hate it. But it's for a good cause."



The purpose of growing these masculine symbols is to raise awareness for some masculine diseases -- prostate and testicular cancer.



Fowler says the cause hits home for him. His grandfather had some issues with testicular cancer and his dad had a scare.



Paul Castellano is the president of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity at Mizzou. He has his fraternity brothers trying hard to spread awarness it to the whole campus.



"So far we've raised around $7,000 and a few thousand from selling t-shirts," says Castellano.



Castellano participated in Mo-vember last year. His facebook profile pictures one of him with a mustache that reads "Mustache for Movember," but now his face is clean shaven.



"The rule is that you had to shave on Saturday," says Castellano, but Fowler went a couple extra days without shaving to make sure he could grow his mustache to the full extent.



Today a group is passing out flyers, paper mustaches and pins at Speaker's Circle on Mizzou's campus.



Even the ladies can help out too. Mizzou student Emma Ross was wearing a paper mustache with style and letting women know what they can do to help. She encourages women to "tell their boyfriends and guy friends to grow a mustache to raise awareness for men's health."



Ladies can also buy t-shirts to support the cause. One of them reads, "I like a man with a mustache."



The fraternity will be holding events all month to raise money.

