No shields for whistleblowing state workers in Missouri law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Democrats say they want to repeal parts of a new law that excludes public employees from protections against being fired for whistleblowing.

Creve Coeur Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp said Friday that she will file legislation next session to allow Missouri government workers, including public college and university employees, to sue if they report misconduct and then are fired. Private-sector employees still have protections under the new law.

Republican Rep. Joe Don McGaugh says the goal of the change was to put into law whistleblower protections outlined in court rulings. He says supporters also didn't want to see protections grow through the courts.

But McGaugh says he'll "take a hard look" at any suggestions to expand who gets whistleblower protections.