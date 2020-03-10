No Sidewalk, No Service

A quiet neighborhood on Green Meadow Drive has a lot going for it: new sprinkler systems, green lawns, fresh landscaping and well-paved roads. However, Jefferson City won't provide services like snow removal or street repair unless Green Meadow residents put in something their neighborhood lacks: sidewalks. A city ordinance requires sidewalks for services, but officials say the city will compromise with residents.

"The city will, for its part, accept the maintenance of the street presently, and the contractor is then obligated to construct the sidewalks." said Jefferson City Engineering Director David Bange.



Even with the city continuing to service the roads, residents don't think the city has the true spirit of compromise.



"It doesn't seem fair that they would let us get to this point with everything so well established, and then decide we've all got to tear everything up." said resident Beverly Price.



Residents also oppose putting in sidewalks because they consider them useless in their part of town.



"We're not near a school. We're on a dead end cul-de-sac street. The sidewalks are going to start nowhere and go nowhere." said resident Steve Price.



The Jefferson City Council is now reviewing the issue. If the council votes in favor of adding the sidewalks, Green Meadow's residents would have to put them in by next summer.