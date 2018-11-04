No State Penalties For Bar

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will take no action against a bar that served St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Josh Hancock before the drunk driving accident that led to his death. ATC supervisor Peter Lobdell says the investigative report has been turned over to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney to review. Police say the 29-year-old Hancock spent more than three hours at Mike Shannon's restaurant in St. Louis the night of April 28. In the early hours of April 29, the vehicle he was driving struck a flatbed tow truck that was stopped in a driving lane of Interstate 64 assisting a stalled car. Hancock was killed instantly. No one else was hurt. Police said the pitcher had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, was speeding, was on a cell phone and was not wearing a seat belt.