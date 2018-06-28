No Tax Credit Deal As Special Session End Nears

JEFFERSON CITY - After a promising morning Wednesday, lawmakers in Jefferson City say they have reached yet another impasse over a bill which would restructure tax incentives in Missouri.

Legislators from both chambers of the General Assembly will hold public hearings throughout Thursday and Friday, but leaders told reporters they are not hopeful any deals will be brokered before the tenative end of the special session.

Early Wednesday, House leadership and Governor Jay Nixon announced they had successfully borkered a deal over the multi-million dollar legislation designed to provide funding for an international trade hub at St. Louis International Airport.

However, Senate leaders were perturbed they were not including in these negotiations. They also expressed concerns over the proposed accord, which has been proposed to eliminate as much as $360 million in tax breaks.

And with both House Speaker Steve Tilley, R-Perryville, and Senate President Pro-Tem Rob Mayer, saying the special session will not go past Friday, time for compromise is running out.

The now three-week old special session, which has been filled with inter-chamber infighting, has yet to yield any substantial legislation.

Originally, Gov. Nixon's call included over six pieces of legislation--including a bill prohibiting teachers from contacting children on social networking sites like Facebook or Twitter.