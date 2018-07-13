No threat found after officers converge on University Physicians location

COLUMBIA - MUPD said Thursday there was no active threat at University Physicians on Smiley Lane.

MUPD received a call about 3:30 p.m. about a threat involving a possible shooter. Officers from MUPD and the Columbia police department converged on the scene, but did not locate anyone with a weapon.

The MUPD sent a tweet saying the case remains under investigation.