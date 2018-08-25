No Visible Changes at Missouri Capitol After Colorado Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - To the casual observer, it's business as usual at Missouri's State Capitol today. The Capitol Police say they are on heightened alert after a shooting at the Capitol in Colorado. But there's no outward sign of changes in Jefferson City -- no metal detectors, searches or locked doors. In Colorado, a man appeared outside the governor's office yesterday and refused to drop a handgun. He was shot and killed by a patrolman on the governor's security detail. Missouri Capitol Police Chief Todd Hurt says officers are being more vigilant. He also plans to meet with the state public safety director tomorrow to review the incident and see if changes are needed in Missouri.