No Visible Changes at Missouri Capitol After Colorado Shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - To the casual observer, it's business as usual at Missouri's State Capitol today. The Capitol Police say they are on heightened alert after a shooting at the Capitol in Colorado. But there's no outward sign of changes in Jefferson City -- no metal detectors, searches or locked doors. In Colorado, a man appeared outside the governor's office yesterday and refused to drop a handgun. He was shot and killed by a patrolman on the governor's security detail. Missouri Capitol Police Chief Todd Hurt says officers are being more vigilant. He also plans to meet with the state public safety director tomorrow to review the incident and see if changes are needed in Missouri.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA- MidMo Pride hosts its 14th annual PrideFest Saturday by welcoming the community to partake in a day of celebration.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party elected a transgender person to its Central Committee for the first time this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a solar farm proposal Thursday, sending it the Columbia City Council for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the first week of Friday Night Fever with either a... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE - A 41-year-old Independence man who fatally shot a young mother during a 2016 road rage confrontation has been... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was charged in federal court Friday. He is accused of trying to buy a... More >>
in
HERCULANEUM (AP) — A suspect is dead after allegedly firing shots at officers during a pursuit along an interstate highway... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is one of many organizations that have ideas on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Sandra Karsten is retiring and will take on a job leading... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal health officials say they've confirmed more than 500 cases of people who became sick with an... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former church maintenance worker at a Kansas City church pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Bishop Shawn McKnight gave Attorney General Josh Hawley full access to records in the Jefferson City Diocese... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they safely detonated a suspicious device found in the vehicle of a suspected bank robber... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year , has made the decision to discontinue... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A Moberly man crashed his car into the Fraternal Orders of Eagles building Friday morning. The 57-year-old... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say four men were wounded when a rapper's van came under fire on a St.... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH- Missouri Water Patrol is adding some temporary "no wake" zones near the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout competition... More >>
in