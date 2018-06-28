No Word on Discipline Against Fire Chief

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Fire Chief Sherman George is getting plenty of support in his battle with the mayor's office for failing to fill more than 25 vacancies in the department. George met Friday with city Public Safety Director Charles Bryson. As the chief entered City Hall, dozens of supporters cheered for him during what they called a unity rally. George declined comment on the hearing. The mayor's office will say only that George remains in command of the fire department. George faces possible suspension, demotion or even firing for ignoring orders to fill the vacant positions in a dispute over the department's promotions exam.