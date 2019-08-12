NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

12 hours 15 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 9:38:00 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Meteorologist, Timothy Schmidt
loading

MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder of the 2019 hurricane season.

Their forecast update increased the probability of “above-normal” activity from 30% to 45%, including an increase in the amount of named storms (i.e. tropical storms) from 9-15, to 10-17 storms.

A normal Atlantic hurricane season consists of 12 named storms, 6 of which strengthen into hurricanes, 3 of those hurricanes reaching category 3 strength on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

To be clear, their forecasts are NOT landfall forecasts. Any seasonal landfall forecast you come across is very likely wrong. Their forecast only is to predict the number of storms with tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or greater, per season.

Up until the first week of August, there have only been three storms to reach tropical depression strength or greater. Two of those storms were named.

  1. Sub-Tropical Storm Andrea around May 21, which impacted Bermuda.

  2. Hurricane Barry around July 13, which impacted the Louisiana coast.

  3. Tropical depression three around July 24, off the Florida/Georgia coast.

Atmospheric conditions have not been conducive for tropical development for majority of the 2019 season, which began June 1. This is expected to change, possibly quickly and abruptly. 

Statistically, most hurricanes develop from August through October, not May through July..

On May 23, the National Hurricane Center issued its 2019 Atlantic hurricane forecast, predicting a “near-normal” amount of tropical cyclone activity this year due to a few key things:

  1. The winter El-Nino pattern would remain persistent into the summer months. This tends to discourage tropical development, suppressing overall activity

  2. Warmer than normal water temps would aid in tropical development. Would a storm develop, rapid development could be possible, as observed with Hurricanes Harvey (2017) and Michael (2018).

  3. The west African monsoonal season would be stronger this year, leading to increased opportunities for low pressure waves to form in the Sahara desert, then migrate into the Atlantic Ocean. This would increase the frequency of tropical storm systems (on average, 2-3 per week)

The latter two encourage tropical development, whereas the El Nino pattern would discourage tropical development

On August 8, the National Hurricane Center issued its mid-season update, predicting an increase in overall tropical cyclone activity for the remainder of the 2019 season. 

The reason: the forecasted end of the current El Nino pattern which lead to significant rains over the United States this past winter and spring. This has also been responsible for the lack of overall activity in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean. 

Pictured in this article is a diagram illustrating typical development of tropical waves in ideal conditions, which originate from Africa’s Sahara desert. 

Warm, dry areas of low pressure will organize over the warm waters of the Atlantic, creating thunderstorms. Assuming atmospheric conditions are perfect, the storm system will continue to organize and intensify until it turns into a counter-clockwise rotating cyclone, or hurricane if winds remain sustained at 74 MPH, or greater. 

Often, this is not the case. Dry air aloft kills storms. Strong, or even moderate jet stream winds aloft kills storms. These storms like calm conditions. These storms prefer a “lazy river” type of jet stream.

With some limiting factors now trending out of the long-range pattern, an uptick in tropical cyclone activity is possible leading into the peak months of the season.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until November 31.

More News

Grid
List

Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
COLUMBIA — A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Tipton woman for stabbing her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Jefferson... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 8:08:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers arrested a woman Monday for vehicle theft and possession of drugs. Officers received a... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Child care demand outpaces supply as state pushes regulations
Child care demand outpaces supply as state pushes regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - New regulations for unlicensed at-home day cares start August 28, and some are worried those regulations will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 5:10:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Centralia police chief concerned about realistic look of some toy guns
Centralia police chief concerned about realistic look of some toy guns
CENTRALIA - The Centralia Police Department took to social media with concerns about how realistic BB guns can look after... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 2:23:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Highway 63 named 'most dangerous' highway in Missouri
Highway 63 named 'most dangerous' highway in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Highway 63 was the most dangerous highway in Missouri over the past decade, according to a new report.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Mexico police investigate gunfire, damage from weekend incident
Mexico police investigate gunfire, damage from weekend incident
MEXICO - Gunfire damaged a home and vehicle in central Mexico on Saturday, but no one was hurt, according to... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 10:06:52 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police investigating two separate violent incidents
Jefferson City police investigating two separate violent incidents
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate incidents, each of which resulted in one person going to a hospital.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 9:58:24 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Nicole Galloway announces run for governor
BREAKING: Nicole Galloway announces run for governor
COLUMBIA - State Auditor Nicole Galloway has officially announced she will run for governor of the state of Missouri. ... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 6:30:00 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man for alleged child abuse
Moberly police arrest man for alleged child abuse
COLUMBIA — Moberly police accused a Moberly man of child abuse and domestic assault Sunday. Moberly police officers assisted... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 10:05:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Radio enthusiasts combine hobby with serving the community
Radio enthusiasts combine hobby with serving the community
JEFFERSON CITY - After a tornado hit Jefferson City on May 22, many residents lost Internet and phone service for... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:26:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Miller County deputies warn of new phone scam
Miller County deputies warn of new phone scam
COLUMBIA — Miller County deputies warned residents Sunday about a new phone scam. Deputies said they received several complaints... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

St. Louis man dies on Lake of the Ozarks
St. Louis man dies on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man died Saturday after a boating incident on Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas Moore, 59, of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:23:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

AP: States boost flood protection amid high disaster costs
AP: States boost flood protection amid high disaster costs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After devastating flooding this year, Iowa put $15 million into a special fund to help... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:11:14 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could be the hottest of 2019, local cooling centers are making preparations... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 10:16:00 AM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
COLUMBIA — An Illinois woman was flown to University Hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a boat on... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:25:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
3 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
3 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10pm 86°
11pm 84°
12am 81°
1am 80°