NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September. Here are some of the main points from NOAA:
- The September temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.71°F above the 20th century average of 59.0°F (tied with 2015).
- The 10 warmest Septembers have all occurred since 2005, with the last five years (2015-2019) having the five warmest Septembers on record.
- September 2019 also marks the 43rd consecutive September and the 417th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.
- The year-to-date temperature (Jan-Sep) across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.69°F above the 20th century average of 57.5°F. Only January-September 2016 was warmer (+1.91°F).
- The U.S. had its second warmest September on record, but combining the data with the rest of the continent indicates that North America had its warmest September on record.
Of course, September 2019 in Columbia, MO tied 1897 as the hottest on record.
Currently 2019 is battling 2016 for the hottest year on record, with 3 months to go.
This story is part of SHOW ME CLIMATE, an ongoing KOMU 8 series devoted to ethically explaining climate change without politics using fact-based data to deliver important information about our world and the Show-Me State.
