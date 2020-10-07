Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who discovered CRISPR gene editing tool for 'rewriting the code of life'

9 hours 13 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
By: Emma Reynolds and Katie Hunt, CNN
loading

(CNN) — The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing.

They discovered one of gene technology's sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and micro-organisms with extremely high precision.

Before announcing the winners on Wednesday, Göran K. Hansson, secretary-general for the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said that this year's prize was about "rewriting the code of life."

The CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tools have revolutionized the molecular life sciences, brought new opportunities for plant breeding, are contributing to innovative cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true, according to a press release from the Nobel committee.

There have also been some ethical concerns around the CRISPR technology, however.

Charpentier, a French microbiologist, and Doudna, an American biochemist, are the first women to jointly win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and the sixth and seventh women to win the chemistry prize.

Charpentier said at a Wednesday news conference that she hoped the win sent a "positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing."

Potential minefield

CRISPR gene-editing technology has often been mentioned as a candidate for the chemistry prize, but David Pendlebury, a senior citation analyst at Clarivate Analytics, told CNN before the announcement that it was a potential minefield for a Nobel Committee that likes to play it safe.

While worthy, he said several groups of scientists had been collaborating on gene editing, making it hard to narrow it down to the Nobel Prize's maximum of three winners.

Moreover, the technology had until recently been tied up in patent wrangles and been dogged by ethical concerns after Chinese scientist He Jiankui was jailed for creating the world's first gene-edited babies.

He was condemned by many of his peers, with the experiment labeled "monstrous," "unethical," and a "huge blow" to the reputation of Chinese biomedical research. Many people within the scientific community raised ethical concerns, including the level of consent he had obtained from the parents of the babies, and the level of transparency around gene editing.

Speaking on the awarding of Wednesday's Nobel Prize, Dr. John Parrington, a lecturer in Cellular & Molecular Pharmacology at the University of Oxford, said: "I think this is very well deserved indeed."

Parrington told the UK's Science Media Centre (SMC) that while a number of other scientists have made important contributions to this discovery, there was "no doubt" that Doudna and Charpentier played a key role in understanding the CRISPR/Cas mechanism, and how it might be developed as a genome editing tool.

He added that CRISPR/Cas genome editing "has immense potential to transform our lives for the better but also raises many ethical and socio-political questions."

Life's inner workings

When Charpentier and Doudna investigated the immune system of a Streptococcus bacterium, they discovered a molecular tool that can be used to make precise incisions in genetic material.

They succeeded in recreating the bacteria's genetic scissors in a test tube and simplifying their molecular components so they were easier to use.

Sarah Norcross, director of the Progress Educational Trust, told the SMC the pair had "devised an unprecedentedly powerful and precise means of changing DNA sequences in living cells."

"There is still vast potential for CRISPR to bring further benefit to humanity, provided that it is used in diligent and well-regulated way," Norcross added.

The CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tools make it possible to easily change the code of life over the course of a few weeks, which used to be a time-consuming and difficult process.

"There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionized basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments," said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, in a press release.

Since Charpentier and Doudna discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 tools in 2012 their use has exploded, according to a press release from the Nobel committee.

The technology has contributed to many important discoveries in basic research, while plant researchers have been able to develop crops that withstand mold, pests and drought, the release said.

Charpentier and Doudna's Nobel recognition has come relatively quickly, in under a decade, according to Pendlebury. "Most Nobel Prizes are based on research achieved two, three, or more decades ago," he said.

Pendlebury added that their 2012 CRISPR paper has received more than 6,000 citations already. Only 700 papers out of 50 million published since 1970 have received that many, he said.

Tom Welton, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry, told the SMC that the CRISPR discoveries were already proving "transformative."

"The ability to edit genes provides an incredible toolkit for scientific research that will benefit humankind for generations to come, from fighting and preventing diseases to feeding our growing global population," he said.

"I am also hugely pleased to see that the Nobel committee has chosen to honor two leading women in active research -- their teamwork is an example of how scientific breakthroughs are based on a truly global community of researchers and they can become role models for aspiring scientists of all genders."

Doudna was born in Washington, DC and is a professor at the University of Berkeley, California. Charpentier was born in Juvisy-sur-Orge, France and is director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany. They will split this year's prize of 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million).

Nature science journal said that Doudna was "really sound asleep" when her buzzing phone woke her and she took a call from one of the magazine's reporters, who broke the news.

On Tuesday, this year's Nobel Prize in Physics was given to scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their discoveries about black holes.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was jointly awarded to the US-UK trio of Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice on Monday for the discovery of hepatitis C virus, which led to the development of tests and treatments. Alter and Rice were telephoned multiple times before they woke up.

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced Thursday, the Nobel Peace Prize Friday and the Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday.

This breaking story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 will leave for the Gulf Coast region on Wednesday to assist with Hurricane... More >>
12 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public comment regarding the repairs to the two bridges... More >>
43 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson talks CARES Act, law enforcement at weekly briefing
Gov. Parson talks CARES Act, law enforcement at weekly briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson spoke on topics such as COVID-19, CARES Act funding and violent crime during a... More >>
46 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:44:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing
Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing
MISSOURI- Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 testing at pharmacy drive-thru locations. According to a press release sent out... More >>
55 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:34:35 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

CPD to continue search for Mengji Ji as Lamine River levee is removed
CPD to continue search for Mengji Ji as Lamine River levee is removed
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday their Criminal Investigation's Division (CID) will continue the search for missing Columbia woman... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:01:41 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force
Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force
SEDALIA (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman in June is back at work. ... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 3:35:58 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Parson hosts first in-person briefing since positive COVID-19 test
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Parson hosts first in-person briefing since positive COVID-19 test
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will host his first in-person briefing Wednesday since testing positive for COVID-19. He is... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic
A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on numerous mental health challenges like depression from isolation and anxiety of the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 2:09:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Top Stories

Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has posted bond and... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 1:28:45 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Battle schedules game against Smith-Cotton, set for Saturday
Battle schedules game against Smith-Cotton, set for Saturday
COLUMBIA- Battle football will host Smith-Cotton Saturday at noon, according to Battle Athletic Director Alex Huck. Battle AD... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Sports

Columbia businesses prepare for unexpected Mizzou game in Columbia
Columbia businesses prepare for unexpected Mizzou game in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The decision to move this weekend's football game between Missouri and Louisiana State University to Columbia will provide an... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Home damaged after shots fired on Rice Road overnight
Home damaged after shots fired on Rice Road overnight
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 4400 block of Rice Road Wednesday... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 11:59:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Portion of I-70 outer road closed Thursday for paving
Portion of I-70 outer road closed Thursday for paving
COLUMBIA — A portion of outer roads along Interstate 70 will be closed Thursday night for paving, according to the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:59:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Being authentic on Facebook is better for your mental health, researchers say
Being authentic on Facebook is better for your mental health, researchers say
(CNN) -- Exotic vacation pics. Shots of healthy meals. Flattering selfies. Whether you're on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:54:10 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

2020 Census deadline extended to October 31
2020 Census deadline extended to October 31
COLUMBIA — The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census is extended to Oct. 31. According to a Sept. 28... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:06:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who discovered CRISPR gene editing tool for 'rewriting the code of life'
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who discovered CRISPR gene editing tool for 'rewriting the code of life'
(CNN) — The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief,... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:42:21 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 81°
7pm 75°
8pm 71°
9pm 68°