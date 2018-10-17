Nobel Prize winner honored with space on campus bike rack

Image via University of Missouri Arts & Science

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri had to toss out giving its Nobel Prize winning scientist a parking space as a way to honor him.

The Kansas City Star reports Dr. George Smith lives less than a mile from the Columbia campus and bikes to work every day. He says it's not because he's a "bike enthusiast;" it's because he's "not a good driver."

Instead, the university will dedicate a bike rack slot to Smith, who learned earlier this month that he will share this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry with two other scientists.

The bike rack will be standard, the same as the racks used by other bicyclists on campus. Only, the university will post some sort of sign letting everyone know that this particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate.