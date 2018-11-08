Noise Ordinance To Change

If they don't, they might not have property left to rent. A new nuisance party ordinance went into effect Wednesday in Columbia.

By day East Campus is quiet. But, according to city officials, it's a different story at night.

"One of the complaints, especially in the east side of town where the students concentrate, has been parties," Columbia mayor Darwin Hindman said.

The nuisance party ordinance has been in effect since November, but starting today, landlords become responsible for their tenant's actions. If they don't take responsibility, they could be in some hot water.

"If a second nuisance party happens, then that same notice will be sent and they'll be required to attend a meeting with me," Tim Thomason of the Columbia Police Department said. "And then if a third party occurs, that's when legal action may be taken against property owners."

Some landlords say they aren't worried about the addition to the ordinance because they've already taken precautions.

"We actually have a clause in our lease that states after the first violation we can fine someone for excessive noise," assistant apartment manager Megan Burnam said. "After that, we can actually evict them."

If residents host parties of more than 10 people and get complaints, they could face fines of $500 to $2,000.

Officials say the ordinance should do more good than harm.

"Act as a decent neighbor and there'll be no problems," Hindman said.

Police say as long as landlords are compliant, there shouldn't be many problems.

Since November, police made 73 arrests on nuisance party violations.

The city hopes when students come back to school this month, they realize the rules have changed, so there aren't too many problems.