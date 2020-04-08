Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"

1 day 21 hours 40 minutes ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
By: Zola Crowder, KOMU Reporter

COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain open.

"Businesses that are not covered by the guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) may remain open but must comply with the social gathering and social distance requirements of the Order," he said. "This means that no more than 10 individuals can occupy a single space, this includes both employees and customers."

Parson said in this statement that individuals must also be at least 6 feet apart and practice good hygiene and sanitation to reduce the spread of the virus.

Nutrishop, in Columbia, has been open since quarantine began and the owner Amber Goodmin said most people have been pleased with this decision.

"We've been getting at least six calls a day where people are saying thank you for still being open," she said.

Goodmin explained the precautions her and her employees are taking to keep everyone safe, even while they remain open.

"We're doing home deliveries and curbside pick up for people who don't want to come in," she said. "We also deep clean everyday. We already sanitize on a daily basis, but we wipe down door rails and anything that people touch." 

Gov. Parson said essential and non-essential businesses should allow employees to work from home if possible.

"Businesses are also encouraged to allow individuals, where feasible, to work from home to achieve optimum isolation," he said.

There is a list of examples of businesses that qualify as essential, but Gov. Parson said there are some not on the list that qualify as well. 

More News

Grid
List

Roots N Blues reflects on loss of John Prine
Roots N Blues reflects on loss of John Prine
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues Festival mourned the loss of famed sing-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday due to... More >>
59 minutes ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

16-year-old arrested in connection to February murder
16-year-old arrested in connection to February murder
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 11:51:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

Lawmakers return to Capitol to pass virus spending bill
Lawmakers return to Capitol to pass virus spending bill
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol to work on an emergency coronavirus funding bill.... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 10:43:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: More confirmed cases across the state
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: More confirmed cases across the state
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 10:31:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

Alcoholics Anonymous members find support online during coronavirus pandemic
Alcoholics Anonymous members find support online during coronavirus pandemic
(CNN) -- Anthony B. used to get to his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings early enough to set up the folding chairs... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 9:29:13 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Teenager dies after collision in Jefferson City
Teenager dies after collision in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A teenage boy has died after a single car crash in Jefferson City on Tuesday. The... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 5:57:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

Columbia woman taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
Columbia woman taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
COLUMBIA - A woman has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old woman... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 4:23:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Recovering from coronavirus
COVID-19 Town Hall: Recovering from coronavirus
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Dr. Christelle Ilboudo about recovering from COVID-19 and when it's safe for people with... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 7:53:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Grassroots effort leads to meals for local health care workers
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Grassroots effort leads to meals for local health care workers
ASHLAND – Thanks to a community grassroots effort, dozens of local medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 6:55:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Insurance claims from hail storm with a no-contact process
Insurance claims from hail storm with a no-contact process
JEFFERSON CITY - Essential workers are continuing to change their usual routines in order to keep people safe during the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

County department is looking to find facility for isolation and quarantine
County department is looking to find facility for isolation and quarantine
COLUMBIA - Documents show the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is looking for a facility to contract... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri nonprofits adjust to coronavirus-related needs
Mid-Missouri nonprofits adjust to coronavirus-related needs
COLUMBIA - If you ask Andrew Grabau, the nonprofit sector was built to help out in times of need. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
COLUMBIA - People around the country are facing new realities and, in some cases, a new virtual reality. Since... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies say they are investigating a death after a man's body was found in Perche Creek,... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 903 Jefferson Street at 12:43 p.m.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

State lawmakers return to the capitol amid new COVID-19 measures
State lawmakers return to the capitol amid new COVID-19 measures
JEFFERSON CITY- The state senate was back in session on Tuesday morning to consider bills covering the governor’s request for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 85°
3pm 82°
4pm 83°
5pm 83°