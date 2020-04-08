Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"

COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain open.

"Businesses that are not covered by the guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) may remain open but must comply with the social gathering and social distance requirements of the Order," he said. "This means that no more than 10 individuals can occupy a single space, this includes both employees and customers."

Parson said in this statement that individuals must also be at least 6 feet apart and practice good hygiene and sanitation to reduce the spread of the virus.

Nutrishop, in Columbia, has been open since quarantine began and the owner Amber Goodmin said most people have been pleased with this decision.

"We've been getting at least six calls a day where people are saying thank you for still being open," she said.

Goodmin explained the precautions her and her employees are taking to keep everyone safe, even while they remain open.

"We're doing home deliveries and curbside pick up for people who don't want to come in," she said. "We also deep clean everyday. We already sanitize on a daily basis, but we wipe down door rails and anything that people touch."

Gov. Parson said essential and non-essential businesses should allow employees to work from home if possible.

"Businesses are also encouraged to allow individuals, where feasible, to work from home to achieve optimum isolation," he said.

There is a list of examples of businesses that qualify as essential, but Gov. Parson said there are some not on the list that qualify as well.