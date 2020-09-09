Non-profit band keeps the music alive for Miami seniors facing isolation during the pandemic

1 day 4 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Lauren Lee, CNN

(CNN) -- As the coronavirus continues to force social restrictions, Florida musician Marisel Lopez and her band, Algo Nuevo, provide the rhythm to keep isolated seniors upbeat.

Since June, the non-profit has traveled around metro Miami putting on socially distanced concerts for low-income seniors.

"We are coming together to show them they are loved, and we are here for them," she says.

Therapy for the soul

Lopez, a Cuban immigrant, grew up in a musical household understanding the impact music can have on people.

"Music really saves us all at some point in our lives," she says.

Research has shown that people who dance or attend concerts and musicals report more happiness.

Algo Nuevo was formed in 1994 and Lopez made it a non-profit in 2003 to bring some musical therapy to the aging population.

The band's main objective was to keep Latin folklore alive. The group did so by coordinating with communities and retirement homes all over South Florida to take older adults to their events to enjoy a live show at no charge.

Then the coronavirus hit.

"Because we cater to such a sensitive community, they were unable to leave their homes," says Lopez.

Lopez, 69-years-old herself, fell into a deep depression.

"I knew I wasn't alone," she says.

For many seniors, Covid-19 has taken a particular mental and emotional toll.

"Our families and friends can't visit us, and hearing all this news makes us feel helpless," Lopez tells CNN.

"My daughter came home and spent some time with me, she really pushed me to figure out how to still do what I do, which was very needed."

So, Lopez rounded up her band and began setting up outdoor concerts throughout Miami's heavily populated senior communities.

"If we can spread some joy and love on each other, we can get through these ugly times together," said Lopez.

A high note for aging souls

The group has had 10 performances so far, and each was a big hit, especially for people like 79-year-old Aidee Perez.

"My life during this time has been very rough. I have always been a woman who likes to go out, enjoy, meet with friends," says Perez of Hialeah.

"The events that Algo Nuevo brought to our residential complex was something wonderful. It made me get out of the routine, dance, laugh, and enjoy a very comforting afternoon," she says. "I felt the joy of living again."

"We have seen folks who walk with canes or a walker put those to the side and enjoy the music," Lopez described in a GoFundMe campaign.

"Seniors stand in front of their windows or come downstairs in a wheelchair to enjoy the show."

"We have seen healthcare workers enjoy some great music and dance with those they are caring for."

"Music is the language of the soul. It connects everyone, regardless of how old you are, what you look like, who you like, or who you are," says Lopez.

Lopez hopes to continue the events but county funding is on hold. The group hopes to use its GoFundMe campaign to keep it going.

"Our musicians have also felt the effects of the pandemic, and some haven't worked for some time," Lopez told CNN.

"We have been able to help the people who are working these events with us, and we are stretching the money out and hope the funds help us continue these efforts until things get back to normal."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,362 new cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,362 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list
Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list
JEFFERSON CITY– Four schools across the Jefferson City School District are among 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Home in north St. Louis leveled in overnight explosion
Home in north St. Louis leveled in overnight explosion
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when a house in north St. Louis was destroyed in... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 11:24:08 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Talking robots could be used to combat loneliness and boost mental health in care homes
Talking robots could be used to combat loneliness and boost mental health in care homes
(CNN) -- Talking robots that interact with older people could be introduced into care homes to help fight loneliness and... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 10:10:02 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

COVID-19 claims life of eastern Missouri teacher
COVID-19 claims life of eastern Missouri teacher
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old Missouri teacher has died after a three-week-long hospitalization with COVID-19. AshLee DeMarinis taught social... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 9:42:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Mexico police warn residents about kidnapping scam calls
Mexico police warn residents about kidnapping scam calls
MEXICO — About a dozen people have received kidnapping scam calls within the past several days, according to the Mexico... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 8:24:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

City council discusses rise of student COVID-19 cases, extends health order
City council discusses rise of student COVID-19 cases, extends health order
COLUMBIA - City Council urged for further and more aggressive enforcement on Columbia's virus prevention efforts Tuesday as it unanimously... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden as a playable character for the first time since 2016
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden as a playable character for the first time since 2016
(CNN) — For the first time since Madden 17, Colin Kaepernick will be making his return to the virtual gridiron... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:30:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools' parents voice concerns over virtual scheduling
Columbia Public Schools' parents voice concerns over virtual scheduling
COLUMBIA - After the first day of online classes, Columbia parents are frustrated with some CPS scheduling for the start... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:28:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Justice Department wants to defend President Trump in defamation lawsuit
Justice Department wants to defend President Trump in defamation lawsuit
(CNN) — The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

The Earth is making the moon rust
The Earth is making the moon rust
(CNN) — The moon is getting rusty. Scientists had the same reaction you probably did when they reached this... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 6:30:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
(AP) — In a historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting with the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:37:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 9
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
COLUMBIA - Bob Cole said he felt perfectly fine when he was driving back to his Columbia home in August... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 75°
5pm 76°
6pm 74°
7pm 71°