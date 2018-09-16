Non-Profit Company Looks to Certify Local Teachers

COLUMBIA - A non-profit company specializing in certifying teachers held a recruiting event in Columbia Thursday.

The company focuses on offering online certification courses for people who already have four year degrees. One recruiter for the company said many times people who complete their courses changed career paths and already have a degree somewhat related to teaching.

The program takes around a year to complete. Once someone finishes the program, they take the same certification exams through the state that any other teacher takes.

Some districts currently do not require teaching certificates, but legislation working its way through the state Capitol could change teacher tenure laws. If one bill passes, schools would be able to lay off teachers based on the lack of certification.