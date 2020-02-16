Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Local nonprofit Building Community Bridges held its monthly community day Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's event had a Valentine's day theme. Attendees played in bounce houses and decorated sugar cookies

Outreach Coordinator, Gabby Jahr, said the event was a safe and fun way to get out of the cold.

"We know that it gives them an alternative to doing bad stuff really is the big thing and it's free," she said. "That's the biggest thing for low income and anybody just to bring the community and everybody together."

Many families spend Saturday mornings playing sports or other activities, but Jahr said not all families are able to.

"There's kids that first off, can't afford it don't have a ride to it," she said. "Their parents are at work, their parents are absent for whatever reason. So, they can come here and be a part of it."

Organizers want community days to be welcoming to everyone, regardless of their age or who they are.

"There's elderly that maybe don't have kids, they don't have grandkids, they can come here and be a grandparent," Jahr said. "There's parents that, you know, are just single adults that don't have children don't have anybody. They can come here and be a part really, we just want to welcome any type of people."

Jahr said the event is a chance for kids to get out of the house and expend some energy.

"No matter what they came from whatever's going on at home, they got a break from that," she said. "They got three, four hours out of the house and run around and burn off some energy. Not only does that help the kids, but that helps their parents definitely."