Nonprofit reaches fundraising goal for Gateway Arch upgrade

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A nonprofit coordinating a $380-million renovation of the Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis said it has reached its fundraising goal of $250 million.

The CityArchRiver Foundation said it will use $221 million toward construction costs. The additional $29 million will go to an endowment meant to maintain and operate the park.

The ambitious renovation includes a planned 46,000-square-foot expansion of the visitor center and a redesigned, modernized Museum of Westward Expansion. Both are underneath the monument.

The makeover also includes creating a park atop a concrete-and-steel lid being built over a freeway between the Arch and the city's downtown, thereby expanding the green space.

The renovation also is funded with more than $150 million from a regional sales tax initiative, federal grants, state highway funds and other sources.