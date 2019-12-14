Nonprofits benefit from CoMoGives during holiday season

With the holiday season here, the Community Foundation of Central Missouri is spearheading a donation initiative through a website called CoMoGives.

“Giving is important. The non-profit sector does things that no one else is doing. The nonprofit sector does things like support libraries, feeding senior citizens, providing art education for kids and more”, said John Baker. Baker is the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri.

According to its website, the purpose of CoMoGives is to engage the community during holiday season by facilitating a cross-section of Columbia/Boone County (and this year a few Boonville and Jefferson City) nonprofit organizations. People are able to donate to nonprofit organizations online. Donors can select one, two, ten, or more organizations and make a single donation with a credit card transaction on the website until December 31, 2019.

The Central Missouri Humane Society has the third most donations as of Friday with $13,860 raised from 107 people. The PedNet Coalition and “We Always Sing” Jazz series are topping CMHS in donations raised.

“We have been involved with CoMoGives from the start and we are incredibly grateful to be a part of it with so many other wonderful non-profits. Last year, this campaign helped us raise over $30,000 for our organization” said Associate Director at the Central Missouri Humane Society, Michelle Casey.

Casey noted how the CMHS has been part of CoMoGives since its start in 2013.

“The money we raise through this campaign truly makes a difference for every animal that comes through our doors. We take in thousands of animals each years and all the money raised in this campaign is going toward the care of these animals and keeping the shelter around” said Casey.

On the CoMoGives website, each non-profit gives a blurb about what each organization does and how it's making an impact in the community.

For example, on its website, Columbia Parks & Recreation says it has raised over $8,000 in donations so far and that it's committed to improving our community's health, stability, beauty, and quality of life by providing outstanding parks, trails, recreational facilities, and leisure opportunities for all Columbia citizens. The website also mentions how the city is making an impact on the community by promoting “health and wellness, protecting environmental resources, fostering human development and strengthening community image and sense of place and more.

Many people pledge their time or talents to at least one of Columbia’s non-profits throughout the month.

Jessica Bernhardt is Supporting Camp Hickory Hill – Children’s Diabetes Education by “sharing/ interacting with social media posts, emailing friends to spread the word, hosting an event to raise donations, hosting an online Peer-to-Peer fundraiser.”

Don Lafferty is Supporting Alternative Community Training – ACT by “making a donation, hosting an online Peer-to-Peer fundraiser, sending a letter to friends to spread the word.”

The campaign is also very active on Facebook making daily posts and encouraging the community to give back.

Baker said, “Donations really ramp up throughout the last few days of the campaign”.

He also said the Community Foundation of Central Missouri debated on the length of the campaign but decided one month was a good time especially for the nonprofit organizations it serves.

The campaign ends on December 31st at 11:59pm.