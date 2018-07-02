Noon News Recap for Wednesday, June 27

A fire severely damaged a Columbia home. It ignited and then reignited again. On our noon newscast, we had a live report from the scene.

A Columbia man is pitching a new kind of porous pavement to improve the quality of our drinking water. We spoke with him about his idea.

Who is Kansas City Sports Trust? We looked at the people behind the thirty million dollar gift to Mizzou Athletics.

