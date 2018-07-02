Norborne Protects Crops as Missouri River Rises

NORBORNE (AP) - Farmers in a riverside town in western Missouri are racing to shore up a crumbling levee with giant

soybean seed bags filled with more than 2,000 pounds of sand. But getting the sandbags in place on the Sugar Tree levee is another matter.

The levee along the Missouri River in Carroll County is too soft to bear heavy equipment. KMBC-TV reports the solution arrived Wednesday as Black Hawk helicopters from the Missouri National Guard began dropping the sandbags into place.

The levee near Norborne protects thousands of acres of farmland. And farmers don't want to see the land swamped in a year when they're getting good prices for good crops.

Norborne is about 50 miles east of Kansas City.