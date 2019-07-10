Norm Stewart Classic moves to Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - The Norm Stewart Classic will once again be held in Columbia. The tournament is scheduled for December.

There will be 24 high school basketball games in 48 hours. Game are slated to begin on Friday, December 6th and will run through Sunday, December 8th.

Boys and girls teams from Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton Catholic are competing in the event. Jefferson City High School boys and girls teams will also be involved.

There is a new location for the tournament this year. All games will be played at Mizzou Arena on Norm Stewart Court.