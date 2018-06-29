Normandy Choral Group Excelling Despite Financial Hardship

WELLSTON (AP) - The Normandy School District has gone through a difficult year and is teetering on the verge of bankruptcy. But a high school chorale group is excelling, earning a trip to Carnegie Hall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Normandy High School Chorale boarded a plane Friday for New York, where they'll join other top high school choirs from around the country for a performance Sunday night.

The school district in St. Louis County is unaccredited. A Missouri Supreme Court ruling last summer paved the way for hundreds of Normandy students to transfer to better-performing schools, at the district's cost.

The district couldn't afford to send the chorale group to New York, but a nonprofit group called Beyond Housing helped generate $16,000 from private donors.