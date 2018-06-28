Normandy School District Files Lawsuit Over Student Transfer Law

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A St. Louis County school system has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri's law requiring unaccredited districts to pay for students who want to transfer to other schools.

The Normandy School District says the lawsuit filed Wednesday challenges the constitutionality of Missouri's transfer law. It also says students are harmed because the law requires Normandy to pay more in tuition than receiving districts incur in costs.

Normandy says defendants are the State Board of Education, the state education department and 20 St. Louis-area districts.

Normandy has been unaccredited since the start of 2013 and says about 1,000 students transferred this year. Legislators passed a bill last week revising the transfer law.

The state board voted Tuesday to dissolve the Normandy district and replace it with a new school system.