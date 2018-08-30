Normandy Student's Cellphone Video Leads to Porn Charge

WELLSTON (AP) - A Normandy High School junior faces child pornography charges for allegedly recording a sexual act between two classmates on his cellphone and then sharing the video with other students.

KTVI-TV reports that 17 -year-old Martez Young-Caldwell is accused of encouraging a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy to be filmed while the three students skipped class on June 3 at the St. Louis County school.

Wellston Police Chief G. Thomas Walker says Young-Caldwell turned the camera around to show his own face after filming the two younger students on his phone.

Young-Caldwell was charged with second-degree promotion of child pornography and is in custody on a $25,000 bond. Online court records didn't list an attorney on his behalf.