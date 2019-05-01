North Callaway assistant coach charged with child enticement

KINGDOM CITY - An assistant coach at two Callaway County schools is accused of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

Davonte Kyles, 23, was charged on Tuesday.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department said Kyles was a paraprofessional at Auxvasse Elementary School in the North Callaway R-1 School District. He was also an assistant middle school track and assistant high school football coach.

Investigators said they started the investigation on April 26 after Kyles had inappropriate contact with a student at the school. Deputies said Kyles told them he was hoping to kiss the girl.

According to court records, the child was a female less than 15 years old. The girl told investigators she had been exchanging messages with Kyles through social media since October, the records said.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said in a statement, "School administration immediately contacted law enforcement and implemented measures to ensure the safety of the students."

The North Callaway school district released a statement saying, "Kyle's employment with the district has been terminated and he is not allowed on School District Property."

Kyles was taken to the Callaway County Jail and issued a $40,000 bond.