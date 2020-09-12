North Callaway football game canceled
KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's football game has been canceled Friday night following the death of a student-athlete, according to North Callaway Superintendent Nicole Kemp.
According to Kemp, the student was a football player.
North Callaway was scheduled to play Clopton/Elsberry Friday night.
There are no other details at this time.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the North Callaway school district on the passing of one of their students and football player. With that being said, there will be no football game tonight.— CloptonHawkAthletics (@CHS_Hawks) September 11, 2020
