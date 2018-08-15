North Callaway High Gets More Space

The school board recently signed off on a temporary fix. Long lunch lines, crowded halls and classrooms: Too many students. It's something a senior at North Callaway can vouch for.

"Just walking down the halls is a lot harder. And getting one on one with the teachers is hard as well," Gabe Bedford said.

That's why the school board approved buying a trailer for classes. But it's not a permanent solution.

School officials say student population is going to continue to grow. Just 7 years ago student population was 360 students. Now it's 505. That's an increase of 145 students, that growth is equivalent to adding an entire grade to the high school. The freshman class alone at North Callaway is the largest one yet. But new state requirements which take effect next year also add to the problem.

"With the addition of more course subject that are going to have to be required we're going to have to add more staff and it would be a nice thing to have somewhere to put them in," said North Callaway Principal Carol Green.

In the meantime, new classrooms temporary or not, mean more classes to choose from for students like Gabe.

"It'll be good to have a new class to take to help me out for college," Bedford said.

"Everyone would like to have a skyscraper but when you only have money to buy a one story dwelling it's difficult," Greene said.

Each trailer will cost $6,000 a year and that doesn't include more than a $1,000 it costs to set one up. North Callaway will start using the classroom trailers next semester. Currently, the school board is looking to add more staff for the additional classrooms.